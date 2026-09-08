Nonsurgical breast enhancement using cadaver fat sparks fight over human tissue regulation in New York

A cosmetic treatment that promises breast enhancement without surgery is now at the center of a fight over who regulates human tissue in New York.

The company Tiger Aesthetics asked New York for a license to distribute alloClae, so-called off-the-shelf cadaver fat marketed for use throughout the body.

The state denied the request because it says it believes it was unclear whether alloClae complied with FDA requirements. But delivery records subpoenaed by the state show that from 2025 to 2026, more than 330 boxes of alloClae were shipped to a nurse's home in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

Regulators say he loaded the boxes into his truck and drove the alloClae into New York City, which the state calls "smuggling."

In court, the state said the shipments "raised serious safety concerns."

Tiger challenges license requirement in N.Y.

CBS News New York investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi spoke to Tiger Aesthetics Medical President Caro Van Hove, Tiger Biosciences cofounder Oliver Burckhardt, and Larry R. Wood Jr., the chief legal officer of Tiger Biosciences.

When asked why the company was shipping boxes of alloClae to a house in New Jersey and not to medical facilities, Wood said the company does not comment on active litigation.

"There are a significant number of filings that we have already made, all of which are public, all of which you can read," he said.

In one of those filings, the state says Tiger told the court its management did not know about the New Jersey shipments. The state said it was skeptical, given what it calls the "large-scale nature of the months-long operation."

Wood said the company would debunk those allegations.

Regulating human tissue in New York

At the heart of this fight is what New York can regulate.

The state says its tissue law covers alloClae and that licensing helps protect patients from disease transmission.

Tiger says alloClae is sterilized, follows federal rules and falls outside state law, so Tiger sued, challenging the license requirement.

"Product approvals are a federal matter," Burckhardt said. "The FDA was in our facilities twice within 15 months ... and the audit reports are completely clean."

The Food and Drug Administration would not tell CBS News New York how it classifies alloClae.

Meanwhile, New York stripped Tiger of other provisional tissue licenses, citing "a lack of character and competence" among company leaders.

The state points, in part, to a 2025 inspection of Tiger's Pennsylvania facility. It says Tiger representatives denied alloClae was being stored or shipped from that facility. Records the state later obtained showed otherwise.

Tiger says it has voluntarily stopped distributing alloClae in New York while the case is litigated, but it says it continues distributing the product in every other state.

The company says it's in talks with the state to resolve this, and if they can't settle, they'll be back in court.

Tiger, which says it is the largest tissue processor in the country, also makes products used in wound care, which the judge is allowing them to distribute in New York.

alloClae patient shares her experience

One patient, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she had two breast fat transfers using her own fat and they left no lumps, but her body absorbed most of the fat.

Then, last November, she says a California plastic surgeon injected alloClae into both breasts.

"I thought we were really breaking new grounds on cosmetic enhancement," the patient said.

After she received the injection, however, she says she could feel lumps, and three months later, one was visible.

"These nodules only came after the alloClae," the patient said.

An ultrasound in March found multiple masses in both breasts, described as consistent with "evolving fat necrosis," according to her medical records, which she shared with CBS News New York.

"Fat necrosis is when the fat doesn't have enough blood supply to survive after being injected," said Dr. Tommaso Addona, a board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in breast and body contouring.

A June MRI documented numerous masses.

"When you touch them, they feel like marbles," the patient said.

Tiger says it never received a report from the patient or her surgeon and cannot determine what caused her complications.

The company says its processing reduces the risk of oil cysts. It also points to her two prior fat transfers and says with any fat injection, yours or a donor's, technique and placement matter.

"If you put fat, again, autologous or allogeneic, in an area that is not well-vascularized, what's going to happen? Fat necrosis," Van Hove said. "So technique matters a great deal."

Tiger says alloClae complications are rare.

"Our complication rate is far below 1% in general ... and if you look at breast-specific complaints, it is 0.1%," Van Hove said.

On its website, alloClae warns that complications are possible, including "cystic or nodule formations."

The California plastic surgeon's Google reviews are overwhelmingly positive.

Meanwhile, Addona has never used alloClae, and he says he sees potential for cadaver fat, but not in the breast at this time.

"I can see the value in non-breast locations," he said. "The breast is a different system ... where we monitor constantly for patients, and to me, the risks right now, as far as I can tell, outweigh any benefits that may be provided."

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