Alexis Lafrenière has a hat trick as Rangers beat Islanders for their 4th win in a row

Alexis Lafrenière recorded a hat trick, with two goals into an empty net, and had an assist as the New York Rangers extended their winning streak to four by defeating the crosstown rival Islanders 5-2 on Tuesday night.

The Rangers are unbeaten since getting shut out in their opener a week ago at Boston. They're 3-0 at home, a year since losing their first seven games at Madison Square Garden last season.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice, and Mika Zibanejad finished with three assists. Igor Shesterkin made 17 saves for the victory but had his point streak from an assist Sunday and his goalie goal Thursday end at two.

The Rangers didn't get a shot until 6:40 in, but Bjorkstrand scored on it for his first goal with his new team. He and Lafrenière took advantage of the Islanders' Semyon Varlamov showing some rust in his first game in 676 days.

Varlamov was playing in the NHL for the first time since Nov. 29, 2024, completing his comeback from undergoing double partial knee replacement surgeries. He allowed three goals on 22 shots.

Captain Bo Horvat and young forward Calum Ritchie scored for the Islanders, while reigning rookie-of-the-year defenseman Matthew Schaefer hit the post twice among his 12 shot attempts.

Islanders forward Simon Holmstrom took a puck to the face late in the first period off a clearing attempt by Rangers defenseman Sean Durzi. Holmstrom returned in the second.

Cole Beaudoin made his NHL debut for the Rangers. The 20-year-old center, who was part of their return for trading Vincent Trocheck to Utah on July 1, was called up from the minors after Joe Veleno was injured against the Mammoth on Sunday.

Up next

Islanders: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Rangers: Visit the Washington Capitals on Friday night.