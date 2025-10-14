Alec Baldwin says he swerved to avoid garbage truck before Hamptons crash

Alec Baldwin says he was trying to avoid a garbage truck when he crashed into a tree Monday on Long Island.

The actor posted a video on social media later Monday night, saying a truck "the size of a whale" pulled out in front of him while he was driving in East Hampton.

"It must have been something commercial, like taking away material from construction or something. It was the biggest garbage truck I've ever seen," he said on Instagram, adding, "To avoid hitting him, I hit a tree, I hit a big, fat tree."

Stephen Baldwin also involved in East Hampton crash

Baldwin said his brother, Stephen, had been visiting him for a weekend film festival and was also in the vehicle at the time. He said they're both fine, but that he crushed his wife's SUV in the crash.

Online photos from the crash scene appeared to show Baldwin and his brother standing outside the white Range Rover while Baldwin talked on the phone. The SUV appeared to hit the tree head-on, and its front end was smashed.

In his video message, Baldwin also thanked the responding officers from the East Hampton Police Department. CBS News New York has reached out to East Hampton Police for more information on the circumstances of the crash.

The affluent town is part of the Hamptons on Long Island's South Fork, located between Southampton and Montauk.

Baldwin said in the video that he is now headed to Los Angeles to spend time with his family.