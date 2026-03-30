Former New Jersey Assemblyman Alberto Coutinho, a "beloved community giant," dies in Newark car crash

A former New Jersey politician was killed in a car crash in Newark, police said. Alberto Coutinho, 56, and another driver collided around 7:30 a.m. Sunday at McCarter Highway and South Street. The other driver is expected to survive, police said.

Coutinho first served in the New Jersey Assembly for one year in 1997, then served again from 2008 to 2013 as a representative for the Garden State's 29th Legislative District, which encompasses parts of Newark.

"Al fought for job creation, recreational space and workforce reentry reforms, all of which helped strengthen our city," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said in a statement. "But more than that, Al was a central pillar of our Portuguese community, the Ironbound and the city at large."

The annual Portuguese Day Festival in Newark, which is a massive, multi-day celebration in the Ironbound district, was established by Coutinho's family.

"Surely, the upcoming Portuguese Festival and the FIFA games will not be the same without this beloved community giant," Baraka wrote.

Essex County Executive Joseph DiCincenzo said on social media Coutinho was known for "dedicating himself to the development of youth soccer programs and helping others in the community that he loved."

"More importantly, he was devoted to his family and was a true friend," DiVincenzo wrote.

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker hailed Coutinho as a great leader and friend.

"He was a man whose life was defined by service, compassion, and community. From coaching countless kids in the Ironbound to leading with heart in our Statehouse, he was a servant in every sense," he wrote on X.