Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal calls for airline passenger bill of rights after recent travel meltdown

STAMFORD, Conn. -- After last week's air travel meltdown, some lawmakers are now calling for passengers to have more rights.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal wants a passenger bill of rights that would ensure refunds and compensation when flights are delayed or canceled.

This comes after Southwest canceled thousands of flights and stranded passengers.

"It was not the first. It was not unforeseeable because it was the result of bad management, airline malpractice," Blumenthal said.

The senator wants the Department of Transportation to penalize airlines in cases like these.