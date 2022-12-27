Southwest Airlines under scrutiny after leaving stunning amount of passengers stranded

NEW YORK - Southwest Airlines is under fire after a stunning amount of passengers were left stranded.

The airline canceled 70% of its flights Monday, and the feds want to know why.

At LaGuardia Airport, passengers were sleeping on benches overnight. It was a clear sign that the holiday travel nightmare is far from over.

According to FlightAware.com, more than 60 Southwest Airlines flights were already canceled from LaGuardia Airport for the day as of early Tuesday morning - that number could rise.

It's leaving thousands of customers stranded with very limited options of getting out of town.

For nearly 4,000 Southwest Airlines flights nationwide Monday, it's like a bad Christmas gift that keeps on giving.

"Just none of the turnstyles are going, and there is luggage all the way to the wall, and tons of people," said Southwest customer Aggie Bothwell.

Much of that frustration aimed at the more than 70% of flights that were canceled. The airline says they were fully prepared staffing-wise heading into the holiday weekend, but bad weather across the country led to operational challenges.

"We walked in at five this morning, and it was crazy," travelers Susan and Rick Biegler said.

"People were on the phone to call in, like, four hours, and still did not get an answers," said traveler Patricia Mammenga.

Southwest employees also showed their frustration amid the chaos.

I’m tracking closely & will have more to say about this tomorrow. https://t.co/qIRh9ymusT — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) December 27, 2022

The U.S. Department of Transportation said in a tweet that it's "concerned about Southwest's unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of a lack of prompt customer service."

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he's tracking the issue and will make an announcement Tuesday.

It's a turbulent ride, and everyone wants off.

"I was on hold with Southwest for about an hour-and-a-half and there was no communication on what was happening," said traveler Heather Smith.

In baggage claim, luggage stacked up, left unclaimed throughout the area.

"Flight got canceled last night. It got canceled again today. And now we're just kind of over it and we're going to head back home," said traveler Ben Rodriguez.

Unfortunately, it looks like those issues will continue through Tuesday, with more than 60 flights at LaGuardia canceled as of early Tuesday morning.

For more information:

LaGuardia Airport (LGA):

John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK):

Newark Airport (EWR):