Air Quality Health Advisory again in effect for New York City, northern suburbs

NEW YORK - Ground-level ozone continues to be a problem in New York.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for New York City and the northern suburbs from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Thursday.

People with respiratory problems like asthma, active children and adults, are advised to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outside.

The good news is Canadian wildfire smoke is not the issue this time around. Like Wednesday, it's ground level ozone, which is frequently a problem during hot summer days. Vehicle exhaust and other industrial emissions contribute to it. It's not as visible as other sorts of pollutants because it is a colorless gas, but contributes to haziness in the sky.

Ground level ozone is not the same as upper atmosphere ozone, which is protective. Ground level ozone layers typically decrease at night.

"It's definitely putting us at risk for dehydration, especially the elderly, young children and folks with preexisting conditions," said Dr. Pavel Gozenput, director of Critical Care at Mount Sinai South Nassau. "Due to poor air quality, patients who are at significant risk for asthma attacks and patients with emphysema should really wear a mask if they're outside or try to stay indoors."

It remains an important time to check on elderly neighbors and keep pets indoor as much as possible.

According to the DEC, people should:

Use mass transit or carpool instead of driving, as automobile emissions account for about 60% of pollution in our cities

Conserve fuel and reduce exhaust emissions by combining necessary motor vehicle trips

Turn off all lights and electrical appliances in unoccupied areas

Use fans to circulate air. If air conditioning is necessary, set thermostats at 78 degrees

Close the blinds and shades to limit heat build-up and to preserve cooled air

Limit use of household appliances. If necessary, run the appliances at off-peak (after 7 p.m.) hours. These would include dishwashers, dryers, pool pumps and water heaters

Set refrigerators and freezers at more efficient temperatures

Purchase and install energy efficient lighting and appliances with the Energy Star label

Reduce or eliminate outdoor burning and attempt to minimize indoor sources of PM 2.5 such as smoking.

A toll-free air quality hotline has been established - call 1-800-535-1345.

