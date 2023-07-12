Air Quality Health Advisory in effect for New York City, Long Island, Rockland and Westchester counties Wednesday

NEW YORK - Be mindful if you're spending time outdoors Wednesday.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for New York City from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Wednesday.

People with respiratory problems like asthma, active children and adults, are advised to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outside.

The Air Quality Health Advisory covers New York City, Long Island, Rockland and Westchester counties.

This time, the culprit is not Canadian wildfire smoke - it's ground level ozone, which is frequently a problem during hot summer days. Vehicle exhaust and other industrial emissions contribute to it. It's not as visible as other sorts of pollutants because it is a colorless gas, but contributes to haziness in the sky.

Ground level ozone is not the same as upper atmosphere ozone, which is protective. Ground level ozone layers typically decrease at night.

According to the DEC, people should:

Use mass transit or carpool instead of driving, as automobile emissions account for about 60% of pollution in our cities

Conserve fuel and reduce exhaust emissions by combining necessary motor vehicle trips

Turn off all lights and electrical appliances in unoccupied areas

Use fans to circulate air. If air conditioning is necessary, set thermostats at 78 degrees

Close the blinds and shades to limit heat build-up and to preserve cooled air

Limit use of household appliances. If necessary, run the appliances at off-peak (after 7 p.m.) hours. These would include dishwashers, dryers, pool pumps and water heaters

Set refrigerators and freezers at more efficient temperatures

Purchase and install energy efficient lighting and appliances with the Energy Star label

Reduce or eliminate outdoor burning and attempt to minimize indoor sources of PM 2.5 such as smoking.

To find out more about ground level ozone, CLICK HERE. For more information from the National Weather Service, CLICK HERE. You can find the latest on the Air Quality Index near you by CLICKING HERE. A toll-free air quality hotline has been established - call 1-800-535-1345.

And you can get the latest First Alert Weather forecast by CLICKING HERE.