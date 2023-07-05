Watch CBS News
Local News

City Council to hold hearing on Adams administration's handling of smoke from Canadian wildfires

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

City Council to investigate how Adams administration responded to June's air quality alert
City Council to investigate how Adams administration responded to June's air quality alert 00:29

NEW YORK -- The City Council is going to investigate how Mayor Eric Adams' administration handled the dangerous smoke that darkened our skies last month.

Council members announced Tuesday they will hold a hearing next week to examine New York City's response to the air quality alert.

Some critics accused the mayor of not warning the city early enough about the unhealthy air from Canadian wildfires.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the mayor's office said, in part, "The city mounted a whole-of-government response to keep New Yorkers informed and protected."

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 4, 2023 / 11:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.