City Council to hold hearing on Adams administration's handling of smoke from Canadian wildfires

City Council to investigate how Adams administration responded to June's air quality alert

NEW YORK -- The City Council is going to investigate how Mayor Eric Adams' administration handled the dangerous smoke that darkened our skies last month.

Council members announced Tuesday they will hold a hearing next week to examine New York City's response to the air quality alert.

Some critics accused the mayor of not warning the city early enough about the unhealthy air from Canadian wildfires.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the mayor's office said, in part, "The city mounted a whole-of-government response to keep New Yorkers informed and protected."