Manhattan district attorney to announce AI crackdown with seizure of deepfake websites

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is expected to discuss his latest efforts to crack down on AI.

He is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday about the seizures of celebrity deepfake websites. Those types of sites use AI to alter video, audio or pictures to realistically mimic famous people doing or saying things they never actually did.

This comes as new warnings about the risks of AI to humans are creating major safety concerns.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is calling for the industry to slow the pace of developing its most advanced AI models. He said his concern is that capabilities are improving so quickly that safety research may not be able to keep up.

"At the end of the day, the industry has to work together, and it's harder, but to some extent the world has to work together. If we go too slow, I still believe that the wrong people will be in charge of the technology, and you know that again will bring the probability of things going wrong very high," he said.

President Trump also recently weighed in on the debate over AI.

"We're leading China in AI," he said. "I think you have a lot of negative forces that are bringing it up that shouldn't be bringing it up."

In a new CBS News poll, 64% of voters say AI will decrease jobs while 54% say they would vote for a congressional candidate who opposes building data centers.

Locally, New Jersey Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer and New York Republican Rep. Mike Lawler have introduced the bipartisan "Stop Rogue AI Act."

The bill would direct the National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop new ways for tracking and securing AI agents. This includes ways for companies and federal agencies to see what those agents are doing on their networks and stop them when necessary.