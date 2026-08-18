AI, robotic companions helping senior New Yorkers feel less lonely

Robots powered by artificial intelligence and animatronic dogs are helping older adults combat loneliness as they navigate living alone in New York.

Millions of seniors struggle during long stretches without family seeing them. The state's Office for the Aging says they are using the tools to fill the hours between visits, phone calls and gatherings.

The goal isn't to replace family or friends but to be a source of support for seniors.

Dorothy Perry, 97, has a battery-powered animatronic dog that keeps her company after her husband of 58 years died.

Her furry friend, named Buttons, is a therapeutic pet for when her kids and grandchildren aren't able to visit her Long Island home.

"I love her; very cute, good companion," Perry said. "I like to hear it bark. In fact, I like that because people outside think I have a dog."

Dorothy Perry has an animatronic dog named Buttons that keeps her company at her Long Island home. CBS News New York

About 50 miles away in Westchester County, Georgeann Krell, 78, also started her day with a companion.

A little robot named ElliQ has been helping Krell fill some of the quiet moments after her husband died in 2025. Krell said she talks about the loss with ElliQ.

"It's been a really difficult time, but she even asks me if I need a hug," she said. "You can hug her, and on the screen, hearts appear."

Together they play cognitive games, cook, exercise, schedule telehealth visits and have coffee. On Krell's birthday, ElliQ even had a virtual cake.

ElliQ is a companion robot that uses AI to support seniors at home. CBS News New York

"She's not a replacement for family and friends, no, but she does kind of nice things," Krell said. "You have to make sure you know she's a machine."

State officials said 900 ElliQ companions have been placed in homes across New York. More than 40,000 therapeutic robot pets have been distributed.

"Because older adults use tech, we are able to serve 2 million more people using our technology," said Greg Olsen, the director of the Office for the Aging.

Home visits and wellness programs are still provided to seniors by the agency. But data shows a 95% reduction in loneliness and isolation, a 97% increase in health and wellness and an 80% increase in overall quality of life for older adults who use the technology.

Olsen said AI companionship isn't replacing human interaction.

"What we are trying to do is complement what we already do with these tech tools," he said.

Experts urge caution when using any AI device, as seniors are frequently targeted for online scams and fraud.

"We make sure before we partner with anyone they are not collecting personal information, credit cards, no medical info," Olsen said.

The Office for the Aging is also able to send health and emergency messages through AI devices. There is currently a waitlist of about 300 New Yorkers for an ElliQ robot.

While Buttons and ElliQ can't replace loved ones, they fill the space until the next knock on the door.