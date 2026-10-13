Hochul, Blakeman clash over immigration, economy in New York governor's race debate

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman sparred over affordability, immigration and energy policy during Tuesday's debate.

In opening remarks, Blakeman criticized Hochul's handling of migrant-related spending and argued New Yorkers are struggling under high taxes and utility costs

The exchanges became heated as Hochul tied Blakeman to President Donald Trump and criticized his policy positions.

"He says that he's going to bring Trump-style leadership to Albany," Hochul said. "He says he's going to cut Medicaid in half."

Hochul also accused Blakeman of supporting aggressive immigration enforcement policies.

Blakeman focused much of his criticism on affordability, arguing that New Yorkers are struggling with high taxes, utility costs and energy prices.

He pointed to neighboring Pennsylvania, claiming its energy policies have helped keep costs lower for residents.

"On the Pennsylvania side of the border, people are driving around in brand-new Cadillac Escalades," Blakeman said. "And on the New York side of the border, they're driving around 25-year-old rusted-out pickup trucks because of your policies."

Hochul defended her record and pushed back against Blakeman's criticisms. She highlighted her administration's efforts on public safety and repeatedly challenged his support for Mr. Trump .

During one exchange, Hochul referenced comments Blakeman made praising Mr. Trump at a rally.

"You called my moratorium crazy," Hochul said. "Donald Trump says it's only for dumb, poor people who would support that. You support what Donald Trump said there as well?"

Later, Hochul questioned why Blakeman had described Mr. Trump as "the greatest president of your lifetime."

Blakeman replied that political rallies are often meant to energize supporters.

"At a rally, it's a cheering section, and you say things to get the crowd worked up," he said. "I think Donald Trump deserves accolades for many of the things that he's done."

The candidates also clashed over New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, with Blakeman criticizing the mayor and Hochul countering that her opponent has failed to challenge Mr. Trump on issues affecting New Yorkers.