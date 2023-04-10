NYPD searching for gunman following deadly shooting at Harlem smoke shop

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a smoke shop in Harlem.

It happened at a store on Lenox Avenue just before 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say a 36-year-old man was shot in the head. He was taken to Harlem Hospital but did not survive.

Police say the man was not a worker at the smoke shop.

As police search for the gunman, it is unclear what led to the shooting.