NYPD searching for gunman following deadly shooting at Harlem smoke shop
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a smoke shop in Harlem.
It happened at a store on Lenox Avenue just before 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Police say a 36-year-old man was shot in the head. He was taken to Harlem Hospital but did not survive.
Police say the man was not a worker at the smoke shop.
As police search for the gunman, it is unclear what led to the shooting.
