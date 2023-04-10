Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD searching for gunman following deadly shooting at Harlem smoke shop

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD: 36-year-old man gunned down inside Harlem smoke shop
NYPD: 36-year-old man gunned down inside Harlem smoke shop 00:20

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a smoke shop in Harlem.

It happened at a store on Lenox Avenue just before 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say a 36-year-old man was shot in the head. He was taken to Harlem Hospital but did not survive.

Police say the man was not a worker at the smoke shop.

As police search for the gunman, it is unclear what led to the shooting.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 9, 2023 / 11:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.