Judge hits 44th homer, Cole pitches Yankees past Tigers

DETROIT — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 44th home run and Gerrit Cole struck out eight in six innings as the New York Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers 3-0 on Friday night.

Oswald Peraza also went deep in his first big league game this season for the Yankees, who improved to 4-0 against Detroit. New York, which began the day tied with Baltimore atop the AL East, won its third straight.

"It's a blessing to be a pitcher for the Yankees," Cole said.

One game after hitting his 300th career home run, becoming by far the fastest player to reach the milestone, Judge connected for No. 301 in the eighth. His 431-foot drive over the first row of shrubs atop the center-field fence made it 3-0.

Top prospects Jace Jung and Trey Sweeney made their major league debuts for the Tigers at third base and shortstop, respectively — the first time Detroit debuted two infielders on the same day since Lou Whitaker and Alan Trammell began their careers together on Sept. 9, 1977.

"I think we saw a lot of good things from them," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. "They played under control and they did their thing."

Cole (4-2) allowed four hits and issued two walks — both to Jung. Three relievers finished for New York, with Clay Holmes pitching the ninth to earn his 26th save.

"I think he did a really good job of being under control," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "He had a real good fastball-curveball combo tonight and he mixed in some sliders."

The Yankees took a 1-0 lead on Alex Verdugo's first-inning sacrifice fly off Tigers opener Beau Brieske (1-3).

Peraza began the season on the injured list and was called up from the minors Wednesday. He led off the fifth with a long home run over the Tigers bullpen. Gleyber Torres followed with a double, but Brant Hunter retired Juan Soto and Judge to keep the score 2-0.

"That's the player I saw when he first got called up a couple of years ago," Judge said about Peraza. "He plays great defense and he has great at-bats."

The Tigers had runners on second and third with two outs in the sixth, but Cole threw a called third strike past Jung.

"I've seen Gerrit navigate through a lot of tough lineups," said Hinch, who managed Cole for two years in Houston. "He's a thinking man's pitcher, even with his power and off-speed stuff, and he never gives in to anyone."

Sweeney, obtained from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Jack Flaherty trade, got his first hit with an infield single in the seventh. Sweeney went to third when Gold Glove shortstop Anthony Volpe dropped Jake Rogers' two-out popup for an error, but Parker Meadows popped out to end the inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: C Jose Trevino returned to the lineup after missing 26 games with a left quadriceps strain. He walked in the second inning and stole second base — the fourth steal of his seven-year career. ... The Yankees called up LHP Tim Mayza — best known for allowing Judge's 61st homer in 2022.

Tigers: Rookie 2B Colt Keith is day-to-day with hamstring cramps. Zach McKinstry replaced him at second.

UP NEXT

The teams continue their three-game series Saturday at Comerica Park before moving to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for Sunday's Little League Classic. LHP Carlos Rodón (13-7, 4.18 ERA) will face Tigers rookie RHP Keider Montero (3-5, 5.76) on Saturday.