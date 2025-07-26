Aaron Judge out for Yankees-Phillies game with elbow injury

Aaron Judge was out of the New York Yankees lineup for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies and sent for imaging of his right elbow, a worrying development for a team that has been sliding down the standings for two months.

The Judge injury news comes a day after New York traded for infielder Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies.

"Obviously concerned," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "We'll wait and see as they read the imaging."

Boone would not speculate whether the injury involved Judge's ulnar collateral ligament.

"Hopefully it's something that is manageable and we can get through," Boone said.

Judge, a two-time American League MVP, leads the major leagues with a .342 batting average and 1.160 OPS. He has 37 home runs and 85 RBIs for the Yankees, who opened a seven-game AL East division lead by late May but entered Saturday a season-high 5 1/2 games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays.

Austin Wells #28 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrate after their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on July 22, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Cole Burston / Getty Images

Judge appeared to suffer injury in Toronto series

Judge winced in Toronto on Tuesday after catching Alejandro Kirk's seventh-inning fly ball in the right-field corner and throwing to second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. as Dante Bichette tagged up and went from second to third. Judge was seen by a YES Network camera clenching his right hand in a fist.

"He had a throw in Toronto where it zinged him, it hurt," Boone said.

Judge was a designated hitter the following day in Wednesday's series finale, which Boone said then was planned. He was in right field for Friday's series-opening 12-5 loss to Philadelphia, then was out of the lineup for the second time this season.

"Felt like he was fine on the off day and then just last night was really dealing with it. He couldn't really throw well from the outfield," Boone said.

Boone said Yankees team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad was to read the imaging Saturday.