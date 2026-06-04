Ryan McMahon delivers late as Yankees avoid 3-game sweep by Guardians

Ryan McMahon hit a go-ahead single in the seventh inning, Carlos Rodón combined with three relievers on a two-hitter and the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 2-1 Thursday to salvage the finale of a three-game series that star Aaron Judge missed.

New York manager Aaron Boone said before the game that the team was awaiting an update on Judge, who has a bruised rib on his right side that is causing shoulder pain. After the game, Boone said they were still awaiting an update from a specialist in Texas.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a tying sacrifice fly in the fourth and started the seventh-inning rally with a one-out walk from Codi Heuer (0-1). Chisholm stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch during consecutive pitches, then scored on McMahon's single as the Yankees went on to win for the seventh time in 10 games.

Rodón allowed one run and two hits in six innings with seven strikeouts and three walks. Stuart Fairchild hit an RBI single in the fourth.

Brett Headrick (4-1) pitched the seventh, and Fernando Cruz tossed a perfect eighth. David Bednar got three groundouts for his 13th save in 15 chances.

Max Schuemann started in place of Judge and made a pair of nice plays in his first career start in right field. In the second, he charged in for a diving catch on Steven Kwan's sinking liner and five innings later, he made a leaping catch on Brayan Rocchio in front of the fence.

Cleveland's Slade Cecconi allowed one run and four hits in six innings.

Up Next

Guardians: RHP Parker Messick (6-1, 2.21 ERA) opposes RHP Kumar Rocker (2-5, 3.54) in the opener of a three-game series at Texas on Friday.

Yankees: LHP Ryan Weathers (2-3, 3.52) faces RHP Sonny Gray (6-1, 3.06) in the opener of a three-game series against visiting Boston on Friday.