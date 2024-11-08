Watch CBS News
Aaron Boone returning as New York Yankees manager in 2025

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK — Aaron Boone will return to manage the New York Yankees for an eighth season after the team exercised his 2025 contract option on Friday. 

Boone has led the Yankees to a 603-429 record, three American League East division titles and one World Series appearance.

New York won the American League pennant this year for the first time since 2009, before ultimately losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games in the World Series.

Boone agreed to a three-year contract in October 2021, which included the team option for 2025. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the deadline for the option is 10 days after the World Series.

"Aaron is a steadying presence in our clubhouse and possesses a profound ability to connect with and foster relationships with his players," Cashman said in a statement. "Consistently exhibiting these skills in such a demanding and pressurized market is what makes him one of the game's finest managers."

"I am grateful for the trust placed in me to lead this team. It's a responsibility — and an opportunity — that I will never take lightly," Boone said in a statement.  

Boone is the third Yankees manager to lead the team to the postseason in six of his first seven years after Casey Stengel and Joe Torre.

Boone will discuss the decision during a news conference on Monday, the Yankees said. 

