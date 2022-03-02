AAA report highlights car damage caused by potholes in New York

AAA report: 1 in 10 New York drivers sustained significant car damage after hitting pothole

NEW YORK -- A new report says 2021 turned out to be an expensive year for New York drivers who hit potholes.

Data from AAA shows 1 in 10 drivers sustained significant car damage that needed repair after hitting a pothole. The average cost was about $600 per repair.

AAA says it responded to more than 135,000 roadside assistance calls in New York state last spring.

Flat tires were the top reason for service requests.