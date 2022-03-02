Watch CBS News

AAA report highlights car damage caused by potholes in New York

NEW YORK -- A new report says 2021 turned out to be an expensive year for New York drivers who hit potholes.

Data from AAA shows 1 in 10 drivers sustained significant car damage that needed repair after hitting a pothole. The average cost was about $600 per repair.

AAA says it responded to more than 135,000 roadside assistance calls in New York state last spring.

Flat tires were the top reason for service requests.

First published on March 1, 2022 / 8:16 PM

