AAA report highlights car damage caused by potholes in New York
NEW YORK -- A new report says 2021 turned out to be an expensive year for New York drivers who hit potholes.
Data from AAA shows 1 in 10 drivers sustained significant car damage that needed repair after hitting a pothole. The average cost was about $600 per repair.
AAA says it responded to more than 135,000 roadside assistance calls in New York state last spring.
Flat tires were the top reason for service requests.
