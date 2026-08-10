Video shows thieves storm New Jersey jewelry store armed with sledgehammers. Here's what happened next.

Four suspects pulled off a brazen smash-and-grab robbery inside a Woodbridge, New Jersey, jewelry store over the weekend.

Police said they made off with more than $1 million worth of gold and diamonds.

Surveillance video shows five robbers dressed in black getting out of a silver vehicle on Oak Tree Road, shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday and storming into 9lakha Jewelers. Instead of guns, they brandished sledgehammers and smashed every display case in the store.

"They just started banging both sides of the cabinets, and the moment was so scary," co-owner Shushmita Chauhan said.

One customer was inside at the time of the heist, but he or she ran out as the chaos erupted.

Four suspects made off with more than $1 million in gold and diamonds after robbing a jewelry store in Woodbridge, New Jersey, on Aug. 8, 2026. CBS News New York

The store's owners say the thieves were gone in less than a minute and made off with nearly all of the merchandise in the store.

"They start throwing stuff in those bags and they took everything and just ran out," Sonu Chauhan said.

Video shows the suspects get back in the getaway car and speed off, just as a nearby private security guard arrives to confront them.

Woodbridge police say they are actively investigating this case, but so far have made no arrests.

The Chauhans only opened the store about a year ago.

Shushmita Chauhan got emotional thinking about all their hard work that was shattered in just moments.

Now, they have to reorder everything and update their security, but they said they plan to reopen this week and won't be deterred by criminals.

"So, this is my dream business, so I'll probably try to pick this up again," Sonu Chauhan said.