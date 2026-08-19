911 outage in the Bronx impacted around 1,700 calls overnight Tuesday, mayor's office says

There was a 911 outage in the Bronx overnight Tuesday, the mayor's office confirmed Wednesday.

The outage began at 3:13 a.m. and was resolved by 10:10 a.m.

During that time, the mayor's office said there were 5,659 calls to 911, and about 1,700 of those were impacted.

"After accounting for alarm systems and duplicate calls, we believe up to 400 New Yorkers may have been unable to connect with a 911 call taker," a spokesperson for the mayor's office said.

The problem was located at Public Safety Answering Center II (PSAC II) in the Bronx, which is overseen by the mayor's office, not the NYPD.

"We performed intensive overnight testing on the system," a spokesperson said, adding the city is working "in close coordination with our technical providers to ensure there are no additional service impacts."

There's no immediate word on what caused the outage. The investigation into that is ongoing.

"In their most desperate hours, New Yorkers must be able to reach 911. We are deeply concerned about this breakdown. We need a full, expeditious investigation into what caused at least hundreds of calls to fail and a plan to ensure this never occurs again," Public Advocate Jumaane Williams wrote on social media.