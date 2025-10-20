Watch CBS News
9 injured after box truck strikes parked van and causes it to jump curb in Chelsea, NYPD says

By CBS New York Team,
Naveen Dhaliwal
Naveen Dhaliwal
Naveen Dhaliwal joined the CBS News New York team in April 2023 as a general assignment reporter covering stories of all kinds across the tri-state area. Prior to CBS New York, Naveen reported for WABC-TV. She was first to report the rash of South Asian attacks in the Spring of 2022. Naveen won an Emmy for her work during the July 2019 Manhattan blackout.
Several people were struck by a vehicle in Chelsea on Monday afternoon, the NYPD said.

The accident just before 4 p.m. on West 30th Street and Eighth Avenue sent nine people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a rented Ryder box truck was traveling northbound on Eighth when the driver lost control and struck a parked and unoccupied van on the east side of the street, pushing that vehicle onto the sidewalk. The FDNY said the victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital, with at least one listed in critical condition.

The driver and the passenger of the box truck remained at the scene and were being questioned. Police said the crash did not appear to be intentional.

Police said to avoid the area due to road closures, and to expect some mass transit disruptions.

Please stay with CBS News New York for more on this developing story.

