9 injured after box truck strikes parked van and causes it to jump curb in Chelsea, NYPD says

Several people were struck by a vehicle in Chelsea on Monday afternoon, the NYPD said.

The accident just before 4 p.m. on West 30th Street and Eighth Avenue sent nine people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a rented Ryder box truck was traveling northbound on Eighth when the driver lost control and struck a parked and unoccupied van on the east side of the street, pushing that vehicle onto the sidewalk. The FDNY said the victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital, with at least one listed in critical condition.

The driver and the passenger of the box truck remained at the scene and were being questioned. Police said the crash did not appear to be intentional.

Police said to avoid the area due to road closures, and to expect some mass transit disruptions.

Please stay with CBS News New York for more on this developing story.