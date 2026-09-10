New Yorkers remember 9/11 with events honoring those killed, first responders, the city's resilience

New York is remembering 9/11 in numerous ways throughout the day Thursday, with somber events that also reflect the resilience of the city, marking the final hours leading up to 25 years since the deadliest terror attacks in the country's history.

Firehouses and EMS stations across the city are opening their doors to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors are invited to go and meet firefighters, EMTs and paramedics and learn about the department's work and history.

Nearly 200 bike riders are also finishing a 343-mile journey from Boston to Ground Zero, with each mile representing the FDNY members killed on 9/11.

In Manhattan, St. Patrick's Cathedral is holding a special memorial mass at 5 p.m. Families who lost loved ones, including those who died by 9/11-related illnesses, are among those invited. Mayor Zohran Mamdani will be attending the mass.

Thousands of volunteers are also spending this week packing meals for New Yorkers facing food insecurity at the Intrepid. Mamdani joined the cause there Wednesday, helping to pack meals. The four-day event runs through Friday to pack more than three million meals in the city alone.

There is a very different kind of tribute Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. Jon Stewart, Pete Davidson, Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr and others are coming together for a 9/11 charity comedy benefit.

For Davidson, it's deeply personal as his father, Scott Davidson, was a firefighter killed on Sept. 11.

In Coney Island, a candlelight vigil will be held at the Brooklyn Wall of Remembrance, which bears the faces of hundreds of first responders.

Ahead of Friday, New Yorkers will be remembering the people they lost and keeping their stories alive.