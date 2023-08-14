NYPD: 76-year-old man rushed to hospital after getting stabbed during fight in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK -- A 76-year-old man was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after police said he was stabbed during a fight in Midtown Manhattan.

It happened at the corner of 35th Street and Sixth Avenue.

According to investigators, a panhandler asked the man for money before the two got into a fight.

The man was stabbed in the stomach. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

A suspect was not in custody.

