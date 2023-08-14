Watch CBS News
NYPD: 76-year-old man rushed to hospital after getting stabbed during fight in Midtown Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD: 76-year-old man stabbed during fight in Midtown
NYPD: 76-year-old man stabbed during fight in Midtown 00:22

NEW YORK -- A 76-year-old man was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after police said he was stabbed during a fight in Midtown Manhattan

It happened at the corner of 35th Street and Sixth Avenue. 

According to investigators, a panhandler asked the man for money before the two got into a fight. 

The man was stabbed in the stomach. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said. 

A suspect was not in custody. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

