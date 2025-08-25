7 train delayed in Manhattan after person struck by train, MTA says

Service on 7 train subway line delayed in Manhattan

Service on 7 train subway line delayed in Manhattan

Service on 7 train subway line delayed in Manhattan

New York City subway riders faced major delays on the 7 train for the Monday commute into Manhattan.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says police are investigating a person struck by a train at Grand Central-42nd Street. At this point, there's no word on the person's condition.

The MTA initially said 7 train service was suspended between 34th Street-Hudson Yards in Manhattan and Hunters Point Avenue in Queens.

The agency later said limited Flushing-Main St. bound service was running from 34th Street-Hudson Yards to Vernon Blvd-Jackson Ave.

Service has since resumed in both directions with residual delays.

Riders should take an E, F, M or R train at 74th Street-Broadway or an N or W train at Queensboro Plaza for alternate routes. CLICK HERE for the latest service changes.