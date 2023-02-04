Watch CBS News
7 line suspended between Queensboro Plaza and 34th Street-Hudson Yards until Monday morning

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Due to construction, 7 line service is suspended between Queensboro Plaza and 34th Street-Hudson Yards until 5 a.m. Monday. 

It's the first of six weekend closures on the line. 

Service will also be suspended the weekends of Feb. 11, Feb. 25, March 11, March 25 and April 22. 

It's all for construction to make Queensboro Plaza a more accessible station. The work includes adding two elevators.

