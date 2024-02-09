7 hurt, 1 seriously, by overnight fire in Douglaston, Queens
NEW YORK -- Seven people were hurt when a fire broke out overnight at a two-story building in Queens.
The fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Friday on 69th Street in Douglaston.
Fire officials said one person suffered life-threatening injuries. Two others were treated at hospitals, and four refused medical attention.
Dozens of firefighters responded, and fire marshals are now investigating the cause.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.