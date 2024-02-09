Watch CBS News
7 hurt, 1 seriously, by overnight fire in Douglaston, Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Seven people were hurt when a fire broke out overnight at a two-story building in Queens. 

The fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Friday on 69th Street in Douglaston.

Fire officials said one person suffered life-threatening injuries. Two others were treated at hospitals, and four refused medical attention. 

Dozens of firefighters responded, and fire marshals are now investigating the cause. 

First published on February 9, 2024 / 11:42 AM EST

