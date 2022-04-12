Watch CBS News

5 hurt, including 3 firefighters, in Bronx fire

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

5 hurt, including 3 firefighters, in Bronx fire 00:20

NEW YORK -- Five people are hurt, including three firefighters, after a fire broke out at a building in the Bronx. 

More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene overnight on Rhinelander Avenue in Morris Park. 

The FDNY says the fire is now under control. 

The five people injured are being treated at Jacobi Hospital and are all expected to be OK. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 12, 2022 / 7:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.