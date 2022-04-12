5 hurt, including 3 firefighters, in Bronx fire
NEW YORK -- Five people are hurt, including three firefighters, after a fire broke out at a building in the Bronx.
More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene overnight on Rhinelander Avenue in Morris Park.
The FDNY says the fire is now under control.
The five people injured are being treated at Jacobi Hospital and are all expected to be OK.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
