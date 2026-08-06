4th case of rare tick-borne rabbit fever found in Suffolk County

There's been a fourth case of tularemia in Suffolk County this year, Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott confirmed Thursday.

The rare tick-borne disease is also known as rabbit fever.

The bacterial disease can be serious if it goes untreated. It can be spread via infected rabbits, rodents, as well as through tick bites. So far person-to-person transmission has not been reported.

Symptoms typically start between three and five days after exposure, although it can take up to three weeks for symptoms to appear. Those symptoms vary depending on where and how the infection is, but typical symptoms include skin - or other - ulcers and swollen lymph nodes.

There were three case of tularemia in Suffolk County in 2023, four in 2024, and six in 2025. Because of its rarity, it can be difficult to diagnose. It's treatable with antibiotics.

The CDC says there are usually 200 to 300 cases of tularemia in the country each year.

Steps to prevent exposure include the usual measures one would take against ticks - wearing insect repellent, long sleeves and long pants in wooded or grassy areas, and checking for ticks after you've been outdoors.