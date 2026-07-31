3 cases of rare tick-borne rabbit fever found in Suffolk County so far this year

Doctors in Suffolk County have reported three cases of a rare tick-borne disease known as rabbit fever so far this summer.

Tularemia, a bacterial disease, can become serious if left untreated. Despite being better known as rabbit fever, it can be spread through tick bites, as well as through bites from infected rabbits and rodents. Person-to-person transmission of tularemia has not been reported.

Rabbit fever in humans

The New York State Department of Health says symptoms typically can start appearing three to five days after exposure, but it can take up to three weeks after exposure. Symptoms can vary depending on where and how the infection got into the body, but are frequently associated with skin or other ulcers, along with swollen lymph nodes. Because it is so rare, it can be difficult to diagnose, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reports about 200 to 300 tularemia cases nationwide each year.

It is treatable with antibiotics, especially when diagnosed early.

Dr. Sharon Nachman of Stony Brook Children's Hospital says tularemia can be difficult to recognize because it doesn't always present like more common tick-borne illnesses.

"These are not the classic signs and symptoms we see with other tick infections," Nachman said.

Only 30 cases were reported in New York between 1993 and 2023. Nearly half of those cases, 43%, occurred in Suffolk County.

Researchers said they have detected the bacteria in ticks collected in Suffolk County.

Riverhead boy describes his experience with rabbit fever

One of the recent Suffolk County cases involved 9-year-old John Detmer of Riverhead.

It was late April when John's mother, Tracey Detmer, found a tick attached to his scalp.

"When I realized it was rabbit fever, I panicked because we have wild rabbits in our yard all the time," she said.

At first, doctors believed John had an abscess, and he underwent sonograms and other testing.

"What parts of your body were affected?" CBS News New York's Jennifer McLogan asked.

"Pretty much my head and my legs," John said.

His symptoms continued to worsen.

"His lymph nodes were swollen. He couldn't turn his neck. His head was killing him where the bite was," Tracey Detmer said.

The family sought help from infectious disease specialists at Stony Brook Children's Hospital.

"He woke up, his head was like a draining pimple, so right away we went to Stony Brook Hospital," Tracey Detmer said.

Laboratory and blood testing later confirmed the diagnosis.

"We got a call finally, on May 20. He was positive for tularemia," she said.

John has since completed rounds of doxycycline and is recovering.

How to protect yourself from tularemia

Health officials recommend using insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants in wooded or grassy areas, and checking for ticks after spending time outdoors.

They also say people should avoid contact with sick rabbits, rodents or other wild animals.

Anyone who develops symptoms after a tick bite or possible exposure should contact a healthcare provider.

John has some advice for himself.

"Don't go near the rabbits, because I could get it again," he said.