Four hospitalized after 2 cars flip in crash on Henry Hudson Parkway
NEW YORK -- Four people were taken to the hospital Thursday after two cars flipped on the Henry Hudson Parkway.
Several cars were involved in the crash near 86th Street. It happened at around 7:30 a.m.
We're told one vehicle went over the center guardrail and hit a car on the northbound side.
There were no life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
