4 people found dead inside NYCHA apartment in the Bronx

By
Renee Anderson
Four people were shot to death in a suspected murder-suicide Wednesday at a New York City Housing Authority building in the Bronx, police sources say. 

The NYPD was called shortly before 9:30 a.m. to the Castle Hill Houses on Lacombe Avenue in the Castle Hill section of the borough. 

bronx-multiple-doa-dc-hi-res-still-12-06-0508.jpg
Four people were shot to death in a suspected murder-suicide Wednesday at the Castle Hill Houses in the Bronx, police sources say.  CBS News New York

Police sources said four people were found inside an apartment with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The victims were identified as two men and two women -- a mother and daughter, police sources said. 

Police sources said the daughter's boyfriend is believed to be the gunman. He apparently called a family member before killing himself.

The medical examiner's office will now work to determine the exact causes of death. No further details have been provided. 

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

