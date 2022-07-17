3rd annual Disability Unite Festival held in Central Park

NEW YORK -- The Disability Unite Festival was held Sunday in Central Park.

It's the third annual festival and comes during the observation of Disability Pride Month.

This year's theme was "A Future of Inclusion" and included a variety of live performances.

Organizers say this year, for the first time, the event was virtual for those who couldn't be there in person.

"This is a fully accessible event, and we are trying to set a standard for other organizations and other agencies and other groups because accessibility can be done virtually and it can be done in-person. You just got to have the will," said Matt Axel, founder and director of Disability Unite Festival.

The festival also marks the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act that prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in all areas of public life.