3rd annual Aya basketball game supporting back to school set for Sept. 3

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - KHLEEKO is a Brooklyn based organization determined to make an impact. Their mission is to enlighten, empower, and increase development of all communities. 

On Saturday, September 3rd, come out for the 3rd annual Aya Basketball Game supporting back to school.

All team players are contributing resources for a back to school supplies drive. 

The event will take place at the Kevin F. Conroy Playground on East Fifth Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway in Brooklyn at 12 p.m. 

There will be free refreshments, a halftime show, skills challenge, and a school supplies giveaway. 

Donations appreciated so KHLEEKO can provide essential school supplies for families in need.

To find out more, CLICK HERE

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 2:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

