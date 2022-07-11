3 teens killed when Mustang collides with SUV on Staten Island
NEW YORK -- Three teens were killed in a crash overnight on Staten Island.
It happened around 8:45 p.m. Sunday on Hylan Boulevard near Richard Avenue in Tottenville.
Police said a black SUV was trying to make a left turn when a red Mustang collided with the vehicle.
A 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl died at the scene. A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital, where she was also pronounced dead.
The driver of the black SUV was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the preliminary investigation shows speed was a factor in the fatal crash.
The victim's names have not yet been released.
Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.