3 teens killed when Mustang collides with SUV on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- Three teens were killed in a crash overnight on Staten Island.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Sunday on Hylan Boulevard near Richard Avenue in Tottenville.

Police said a black SUV was trying to make a left turn when a red Mustang collided with the vehicle.

A 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl died at the scene. A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital, where she was also pronounced dead.

The driver of the black SUV was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows speed was a factor in the fatal crash.

The victim's names have not yet been released.

