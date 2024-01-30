3 men facing weapons charges in Newark Imam Hassan Sharif's death

NEWARK, N.J. -- Three men are facing weapons charges in the deadly shooting of a Newark imam outside his mosque.

Hassan Sharif was gunned down earlier this month just after pre-dawn prayer at Masjid Muhammad.

Investigators say three men are now facing weapons charges. Two are being held in Essex County, while a third was released on a summons.

Sharif had been an imam at the mosque for five years and worked as a TSA agent at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Relatives told CBS New York this was not the first time he was attacked.

Prosecutors say they are still investigating the imam's murder.