Crime

3 men facing weapons charges in Newark Imam Hassan Sharif's death

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEWARK, N.J. -- Three men are facing weapons charges in the deadly shooting of a Newark imam outside his mosque.

Hassan Sharif was gunned down earlier this month just after pre-dawn prayer at Masjid Muhammad. 

Investigators say three men are now facing weapons charges. Two are being held in Essex County, while a third was released on a summons. 

Sharif had been an imam at the mosque for five years and worked as a TSA agent at Newark Liberty International Airport

Relatives told CBS New York this was not the first time he was attacked. 

Prosecutors say they are still investigating the imam's murder.

CBS New York Team
First published on January 30, 2024 / 6:35 AM EST

