3 men facing weapons charges in Newark Imam Hassan Sharif's death
NEWARK, N.J. -- Three men are facing weapons charges in the deadly shooting of a Newark imam outside his mosque.
Hassan Sharif was gunned down earlier this month just after pre-dawn prayer at Masjid Muhammad.
Investigators say three men are now facing weapons charges. Two are being held in Essex County, while a third was released on a summons.
Sharif had been an imam at the mosque for five years and worked as a TSA agent at Newark Liberty International Airport.
Relatives told CBS New York this was not the first time he was attacked.
Prosecutors say they are still investigating the imam's murder.
