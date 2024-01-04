Watch CBS News
Newark community mourns slain Imam Hassan Sharif, as search continues for his killer

By Elijah Westbrook

/ CBS New York

NEWARK, N.J. -- The murder of a New Jersey imam is sending shockwaves through his Newark community, as the search for his killer continues. 

Investigators say Imam Hassan Sharif was gunned down early Wednesday morning outside his mosque on the corner of South Orange Avenue and Camden Street. 

According to the mosque, the gunman approached Sharif's car, which was parked behind the building, just after pre-dawn prayer. 

Police said the imam was shot more than once before being rushed to University Hospital, where he died.

People from different faiths gathered Wednesday night at the intersection where he was killed. 

"Violence is unacceptable, especially when it comes to our clergy members, brothers and sisters," one speaker told the crowd.

"You can't describe it, you can't describe it. One day, the person is here, the next day... And I saw him smiling," said Shakoor Mustafa. 

Authorities say they are checking surveillance video in the area to try to track down the suspect. 

"The evidence collected thus far does not indicate that this was an act motivated by bias or act of domestic terrorism," state Attorney General Matt Platkin said Wednesday. 

Sharif was a community advocate who showed up for whoever needed him. He also worked as a Transportation Security Officer at Newark Liberty International Airport for 17 years.

"Just a good person overall. I can't think of anything wrong he's done to anyone, and that comes from my heart," said friend Aneesah Abdullah.

Anyone with information about his death is asked to call the Newark Police Department at 1-877-NWK TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

