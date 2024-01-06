Funeral prayer held for Newark Imam Hassan Sharif, gunned down outside his mosque

Newark community mourns slain Imam Hassan Sharif, as search continues for his killer

NEWARK, N.J. -- A funeral prayer was held Saturday morning for Newark Imam Hassan Sharif, who was shot to death earlier this week outside his mosque.

The prayer was scheduled for 10 a.m. at NIA Masjid & Community Center on Roseville Avenue.

Sharif was gunned down early Wednesday morning after pre-dawn prayer in the parking lot behind Masjid Muhammad at the corner of South Orange Avenue and Camden Street.

Police said he was shot multiple times and died at University Hospital.

Sharif's death sent shockwaves through the community, where worshippers said he had "a beautiful heart" and showed up for whoever needed him.

Some told CBS New York they believe their imam was targeted. His uncle said he was attacked months before, too.

"An attempt was made on his life and managed to wrestle the gun from the guy, but the guy go away," said Sharif's uncle, Timothy Bynum. "He wasn't afraid. He had the heart of a lion, but at the same time he was as gentle as a lamb."

Sharif lead the mosque for the last five years and also worked as a Transportation Security Officer at Newark Liberty International Airport for 17 years.