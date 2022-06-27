3 people discovered stabbed to death in Queens home

NEW YORK -- There's a murder mystery in Queens, where police discovered three bodies inside a house in South Jamaica.

As CBS2's Jessica Moore reported Monday, we're learning that two of the people may have been unintended victims.

There was a flurry of police activity outside the home on 155th Street on Friday night after a 911 call about an unconscious woman inside.

"Police came. First they find one dead body. Then, when they search the house, they find two dead bodies in the basement," said neighbor Zaman Asm.

Police found 22-year-old Varshanna Malcolm in an upstairs bedroom, bound with an electrical cord and duct tape, with stab wounds to her chest and neck. In the basement, police found Malcom's aunt Karlene Barnett and her cousin Devon Brightly, both with multiple stab wounds.

Police say all the victims had been dead for at least 48 hours by the time they were discovered.

"It's unbelievable. Unbelievable. I can't imagine something like that happening to that family," said neighbor Eric Ferrier. "It's a sad situation. Very sad. People have to lose their life like that for nothing."

This case has stumped police from the beginning. They originally though it was a murder-suicide, but quickly ruled that out. Over the weekend, police took a man in for questioning, thinking they may have found their suspect, but later released him, saying he had nothing to do with the three murders.

Stunned neighbors say they're terrified and heartbroken.

"Very uncomfortable. Very uncomfortable. I'm moving out. I'm leaving," one said.

"They're good people. It's a good family. I just don't know what went wrong," Ferrier said.

Police are working a theory that Varshanna Malcolm was the intended target, possibly murdered by a former boyfriend, and that her aunt and cousin were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.