2nd suspect arrested in death of 74-year-old Maria Hernandez on Upper West Side

NEW YORK -- A second man is now under arrest in the death of an Upper West Side woman found tied up and gagged inside her apartment.

Police say 53-year-old Terrence Moore, of Brooklyn, is charged with murder and two counts of burglary.

He was arrested around 11 p.m. Tuesday on the Upper West Side.

Police say he and another suspect, Lashawn Mackey, killed 74-year-old Maria Hernandez while robbing her West 83rd Street apartment last week.