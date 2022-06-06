Watch CBS News
21-year-old man shot to death overnight in Ridgewood, Queens

NEW YORK -- Police say a 21-year-old man was fatally shot in the head overnight in Queens. 

It happened inside what witnesses described as a recording studio in Ridgewood. 

First responders were called around 1 a.m. to a building on Wyckoff Avenue off Summerfield Street. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

