2025 TCS New York City Marathon lottery sees record number of applicants, organizers say

A record number of applicants hope to run in the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon.

New York Road Runners, the race's organizer, said it has received more than 200,000 applications -- a 22% increase from last year -- for Wednesday's non-guaranteed entry drawing, in which only 2-3% will be selected to run the 26.2-mile course on Nov. 2.

Last year, the race set an event record and became the largest marathon in history with 55,643 finishers, officials said, a far cry from the first marathon, in 1970, which had just 55 finishers.

"The TCS New York City Marathon is a special event that brings together people of all backgrounds with participants as young as 18 and as old as 87 from more than 150 countries, all united by the transformative power of running," NYRR CEO Rob Simmelkjaer said. "More than ever, people want to experience the magic of the TCS New York City Marathon, and we are excited to offer multiple entry methods through our general entry drawing, Official Charity Partner Program, NYRR Team for Climate, Member-Only Second Chance Drawing, the NYRR marathon sweepstakes, and via International Tour Operators."

Recapping the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon

Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands used a burst of speed heading into Central Park for the final time to win the men's race, finishing in 2 hours, 7 minutes and 39 seconds, six seconds ahead of 2022 champion Evans Chebet.

"At the finish I was like, am I'm dreaming? I won New York," Nageeye said.

In the women's race, Kenya's Sheila Chepkirui, running in the TCS New York City Marathon for the first time, pulled away from defending champion Hellen Obiri in the last stretch.

"When we were around 600 meters to go, I said to myself I have to push harder. When I saw Hellen wasn't coming, I knew I was going to win and was so happy," Chepkirui said.

Nageeye and Chepkirui each took home $100,000.

The course took runners through all five boroughs of New York, starting in Staten Island and ending in Central Park. It was the 48th year the race was run through all five boroughs.