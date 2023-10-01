BetterTogether: Lustgarten Foundation Walk for Pancreatic Cancer Research held at Jones Beach State Park

JONES BEACH STATE PARK, N.Y. -- The Lustgarten Foundation Walk for Pancreatic Cancer Research is Sunday morning on Long Island.

Hundreds laced up and headed to Jones Beach State Park for the annual walk.

Lustgarten Foundation CEO Linda Tantawi shared with CBS New York how money raised on Sunday will help in the larger fight against pancreatic cancer.

"What's so important in pancreatic cancer is that we fund research. And the Lustgarten Foundation contributes 100% of all of the funds that we raise directly to research. Since we were founded we have invested $250 million in pancreatic cancer research. We know that research is the only way that we will find the cures," said Tantawi.

