Watch CBS News
Local News

#BetterTogether: Lustgarten Foundation Walk for Pancreatic Cancer Research held at Jones Beach State Park

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Lustgarten Foundation Walk for Pancreatic Cancer Research at Jones Beach
Lustgarten Foundation Walk for Pancreatic Cancer Research at Jones Beach 01:00

JONES BEACH STATE PARK, N.Y. -- The Lustgarten Foundation Walk for Pancreatic Cancer Research is Sunday morning on Long Island

Hundreds laced up and headed to Jones Beach State Park for the annual walk. 

Lustgarten Foundation CEO Linda Tantawi shared with CBS New York how money raised on Sunday will help in the larger fight against pancreatic cancer. 

#BetterTogether: Lustgarten Walk for Pancreatic Cancer this Sunday 04:16

"What's so important in pancreatic cancer is that we fund research. And the Lustgarten Foundation contributes 100% of all of the funds that we raise directly to research. Since we were founded we have invested $250 million in pancreatic cancer research. We know that research is the only way that we will find the cures," said Tantawi. 

CBS New York is a proud partner under our #BetterTogether campaign. 

CLICK HERE for more information. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 1, 2023 / 9:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.