2023 Great Strides walk raises over $90,000 for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation holds Great Strides walk on the West Side
NEW YORK -- Saturday morning's rain didn't stop people from heading out to the 2023 Great Strides walk.

The event kicked off at Pier 84 on Manhattan's West Side and raised money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

CBS2's Lonnie Quinn was there, serving as the event's emcee.

"Today, when a baby is born and the mom and dad get the diagnosis of cystic fibrosis, the life expectancy is now up to 53 years ... Ten years ago, it was 38. I mean, that is phenomenal," Quinn said.

At last check, nearly $90,000 was raised at Saturday's event.

May 20, 2023

