2 shot at Red Hook Houses in Brooklyn, including a NYCHA employee

NEW YORK - Two people were shot, including a NYCHA employee, at the Red Hook Houses Thursday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. on Columbia Street near Mill Street.

According to police, one victim, 52, is in critical condition after being shot in the leg and chest.

Another victim, a 33-year-old NYCHA employee, was struck in the leg. He was about 75 feet away from the site of the shooting and police say he was struck by a stray bullet.

Police say they recovered a pistol and shell casings at the scene.

