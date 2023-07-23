2 men dead, several others hurt after series of shootings overnight across New York City

NEW YORK - Two people are dead and several others are wounded following a series of shootings overnight across New York City.

The night of bloodshed started just after 10 p.m. Saturday in the Edenwald section of the Bronx, where police said a 23-year-old man was shot in the foot while sitting in his car.

Less than an hour later, a triple shooting was reported at the NYCHA Sonia Sotomayor Houses on Bruckner Boulevard.

Police said three men, all in their 30s, were rushed to area hospitals. One of them -- a 32-year-old who was shot in the stomach -- was listed in life-threatening condition.

Then around 11:30 p.m. in East Harlem, officers came upon a deadly shooting at Lexington and East 116th Street. A moped and shell casings lay scattered over the sidewalk.

"As I'm putting my key in the door, I hear five, six shots. And I think, I have to call the police," resident Peggy Morales said.

Police said a 55-year-old man was hit in his torso and leg. He was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"It's alarming. The fact that I had to usher my grandchildren and their mother into their apartment to make sure they get there safely, it's concerning," said Morales.

Two more shootings took place around 12:30 a.m. before another fatal shooting in Middle Village, Queens. A 19-year-old was struck in his torso and died. A 21-year-old was also shot in the arm.

So far, no arrests have been made in either of the deadly incidents.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.