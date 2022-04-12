Watch CBS News

2 hurt when car slams into outdoor dining structure on Upper East Side

NEW YORK -- A car slammed into an outdoor dining structure Monday on the Upper East Side, leaving behind a lot of damage. 

It happened outside Sefton bar on East 74th Street and First Avenue. 

Police said two people inside the car suffered minor injuries. 

Fortunately, there was no one inside the structure at the time. 

There's no word on what caused the crash. 

