FDNY: 2 hurt after e-bike fire in basement of building in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Two people were hurt in a fire involving an e-bike Monday in the Belmont section of the Bronx.

The FDNY responded shortly before 6 a.m. to East 187th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Chopper 2 was over the scene, where it appears firefighters removed an e-bike from the building.

Chopper 2 Flying Good morning! Chopper 2 is cruising around checking out stories and traffic across the area. Start your day with us on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/ Posted by CBS New York on Monday, July 31, 2023

Officials said the fire started in the basement of the four-story building.

Two people were hurt, including one with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stick with CBS New York for more on this developing story.