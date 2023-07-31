FDNY: 2 hurt after e-bike fire in basement of building in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Two people were hurt in a fire involving an e-bike Monday in the Belmont section of the Bronx.
The FDNY responded shortly before 6 a.m. to East 187th Street and Prospect Avenue.
Chopper 2 was over the scene, where it appears firefighters removed an e-bike from the building.
Officials said the fire started in the basement of the four-story building.
Two people were hurt, including one with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Stick with CBS New York for more on this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.