FDNY: 2 hurt after e-bike fire in basement of building in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Two people were hurt in a fire involving an e-bike Monday in the Belmont section of the Bronx. 

The FDNY responded shortly before 6 a.m. to East 187th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Chopper 2 was over the scene, where it appears firefighters removed an e-bike from the building. 

Officials said the fire started in the basement of the four-story building.

Two people were hurt, including one with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. 

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

First published on July 31, 2023 / 8:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

