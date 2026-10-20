Lack of debates in 1st Congressional District race on Long Island exposes new political reality

There appears to be a disturbing trend in both local and national politics. Analysts say candidates no longer want to debate, perhaps because they are afraid of getting caught in "gotcha" moments.

The 1st Congressional District race on Long Island is now in the spotlight.

"Debate ... allows voters to kick the tires of their politicians"

Chris Gallant, an openly gay military pilot and firefighter, has seen a surge in fundraising since acknowledging explicit sexual photos taken years ago were of him. He has since rolled out a new theme: "Make politics sexy again."

"I am not ashamed or shy of who I am," Gallant said. "I was in the military prior to 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell.'"

Gallant is facing incumbent Nick LaLota in the 1st Congressional District, which is the largest in the state, spreading throughout Suffolk County.

LaLota is challenging Gallant to a debate.

"Debate is important. It allows voters to kick the tires of their politicians. You wouldn't buy a car without test-driving it. I think we should be held to a similar standard," LaLota said.

Gallant says too few watch debates.

"The numbers are very low or nonexistent," he said.

Instead, Gallant is holding candidate forums.

"Talking to voters and listening to voters is what we need at this moment," Gallant said.

"Democracy isn't a spectator sport"

Barbara Epstein of the League of Women Voters usually sponsors multiple debates, but said this year requests were denied or candidates pulled out at the last minute.

"Democracy isn't a spectator sport," Epstein said. "We are very upset that the candidates choose not to debate."

The only debate scheduled on Long Island, and one of the few in the New York area, is Rep. Tom Suozzi and challenger Mike LiPetri in the 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday night.

Political and legal debates date back to ancient Rome and have been a key part of our nation, beginning with Lincoln-Douglas, yet experts say, sadly, are no longer perceived as necessary.

"They're really like a job interview. I think really nothing prepares candidates better for office and gives insights to the public more than these debates, which are unscripted and you never know what's going to happen," said Aaron Kall, a professor and the director of debates at the University of Michigan.

Had there been a debate, LaLota and Gallant acknowledge major issues that could have been discussed have shifted from crime to the economy.

"When you get down to Washington, you have to debate these issues so that candidates can explain what their views are," LaLota said.

"Putting my heart and soul into the job mission is everything, and so this is me changing the uniform and attempting to serve my country in a different way," Gallant said.