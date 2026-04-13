1990 cold case murder in N.J. cracked after police arrest North Carolina man

A man has been arrested in connection with a decades-old unsolved murder in New Jersey.

Robert William McCaffrey Jr., 54, was taken into custody in North Carolina Friday night. He's charged with killing Lisa Marie McBride on June 23, 1990, in Vernon Township, New Jersey.

McBride lived in the Highland Lakes neighborhood. She was 27 when she was murdered, police said.

The Sussex County Prosecutor's Office said the case was solved through advancements in DNA technology, "combined with the relentless investigative efforts of detectives" across the state.

Prosecutor Daniel Perez said in a statement that McCaffrey used to reside in Sussex County. He remains in jail in North Carolina and is awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

He is being charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree burglary, according to the prosecutor's office.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office at (973) 383-1570.