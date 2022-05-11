17-year-old shot to death outside bodega in the Bronx

17-year-old fatally shot in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A 17-year-old was shot and killed Tuesday in the Bronx.

Officers were called to the scene around 8 p.m. near West 170th Street and Ogden Avenue.

When they arrived, they found the teen had been shot in the chest.

He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, and so far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.